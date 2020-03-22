Rihanna Donates $5M To Coronavirus Relief Efforts

Photo Credit: Ian West/PA Wire

Rihanna just donated $5M to help support coronavirus relief efforts through her Clara Lionel Foundation (CLF).

The funds will go to “on-the-ground partners working on the frontlines of disaster response especially those focused on protecting and serving marginalized communities — helping the most vulnerable in the United States, the Caribbean, and in Africa prepare for what is to come,” the foundation said in a statement.

Those partners include Feeding America, Direct Relief, Partners In Health, the International Rescue Committee, and the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

The much-needed donation will provide support to food banks, testing, healthcare worker training, virus prevention, and distribution of critical respiratory supplies.

“Never has it been more important or urgent to protect and prepare marginalized and underserved communities –those who will be hit hardest by this pandemic,” said CLF’s executive director Justine Lucas.