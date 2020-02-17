Consumer Watchdog Group Files Complaint Against Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Membership Service

Photo courtesy Savage X Fenty

While many in Rihanna’s navy may be all here for her ingerie drops, a consumer watchdog group says shopping with the site is anything but sexy.

TruthinAdvertising.org (TINA.org) recently filed a complaint against the company for engaging “in deceptive marketing and illegal business practices” that adds $49.95-a-month memberships to purchases without their knowledge.

According to the complaint filed with the Federal Trade Commission, the lingerie company entices consumers to shop with deep discounts that are only available to monthly subscribers. (Think subscription-based fashion sites like JustFab, Lulu and ShoeDazzle). At checkout, the monthly membership is then added without prominent pricing info.

“Because no information about the ‘Savage x Monthly’ membership is provided on the screen, consumers may be misled into believing that the membership is free with no strings attached,” states TINA.org in its complaint.

“Company adds a membership to customers’ carts without notifying them or making it obvious, then charges customers $50 a month for no activity on site My wife bought a piece of clothing and was unknowingly signed up for a membership that charges her $50 a month if she doesn’t buy anything in the first five days. The company never answers the phone so I can’t cancel, had to cancel her card, and I can’t get the $150 I was unknowingly charged over the last three months back. They have it as credit on her account, but we don’t want to buy from there. That’s $150 we need for bills,” wrote one customer on the Better Business Bureau‘s website.

TINA.org also share issues with shoppers’ inability to use store credits and difficulties in canceling the membership.

“I canceled my account. 4 months later they charge [sic] me again and said I was still a VIP…I have to change my bank account…” a customer complained.

Hype Hair visited the site on Feb. 17 to see how the membership gets added. There is no fee listed on the add-on in the shopping bag. At checkout (see screenshot above), to the right of the screen is a call-out box explaining the VIP membership and that their cards will be charged $49.95 on the 6th of each month unless they cancel.

The membership services are handled by e-commerce partner TechStyle, which also runs Fabletics and has been hit with complaints in the past.

“Neither TechStyle nor [ co-CEO is Adam] Goldenberg are a stranger to deceptive marketing practices,” states TINA.org. It reports that in 2014, TechStyle was required to pay out $1.8 million for “deceptive advertising allegations” in connection with Fabletics.

Have you ordered from Savage x Fenty? What was your experience?